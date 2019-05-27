Ventura Guaranty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.70 per Equity Share on 31,94,800 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19 which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Ventura Guaranty Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com