Veritas (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has declared dividend at the rate of 5 (Five) paise per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Veritas (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com