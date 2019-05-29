Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting (RP) held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019.

Ref: Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and

Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform that Board (RP) in their BoardMeeting (RP)held on Wednesday, 29thMay, 2019have inter alia, transacted

the following matters:

1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financials Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 March, 2019.

2. Approved the Consolidated Audited Financials Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 March, 2019(Except M/s Cafe DLake Private Limited which is Wholly

Owned Subsidiary is unaudited Financial Results)

3. Taken Note of the Auditors Report forming part of Quarterly Financials and FullYear Standalone and Consolidated Financials Ended 31 March, 2019.

4. Took note of cessation ofMr. P. Chakradhar Reddy as Director of the company.

5. Took note of the Resignation of Mrs. Sonam Jaiswal as the company secretary and the

compliance officer of the company.

Pdf Link: Viceroy Hotels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com