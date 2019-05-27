Victoria Mills Ltd. - Consolidated Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions

In Compliance with Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulations, 2018, we hereby submit the attached note on Related Party Transactions, on consolidated basis.

Pdf Link: Victoria Mills Ltd. - Consolidated Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Victoria Mills Ltd

