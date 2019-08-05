Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Will Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

VICTORY PAPER & BOARDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 03.00 PM at the registered office of the company, 666/12, Kizhakkambalam, Aluva, Kerala, India inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and any other matters as decided by the Board.

