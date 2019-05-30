Vijay Solvex Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 30th May, 2019 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results, as submitted by the Auditors of the Company and Declaration with respect to the Audit Report with unmodified opinion to the Audited Standalone Financial Results is enclosed herewith.



