Vikalp Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Pursuant to Regulation 30(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper publication published today i.e. on 29/05/2019 pursuant to Regulation 47 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Pdf Link: Vikalp Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Vikalp Securities Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor