Pursuant to regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are attaching herewith scanned copies of the below mentioned newspapers in which we have published Notice of the Companys Board Meeting for considerating Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2019 for the aforesaid year of our Company :-

NAME OF NEWSPAPERS DATED LANGUAGE EDITION

Financial Express 03rd August, 2019 English Lucknow

Jansatta 03rd August, 2019 Hindi Lucknow



Please take the aforesaid on records.



Pdf Link: Vikalp Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

