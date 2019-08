In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that Ms. Preeti Rai has tendered her resignation from office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer citing her personal reasons effective close of work on 3rd August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

