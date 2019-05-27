This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 considered, approved and taken record by the board of directors at their meeting held on 24th May 2019. The audited financial results have been published pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in following newspapers.



(1) Financial Express (English all edition): 25.05.2019

(2) Business Standard (English all Edition): 25.05.2019

(3) Business Standard (Hindi all Edition): 27.05.2019



We hereby enclose clipping of each advertisement published in aforesaid newspapers for your kind information and record.



Pdf Link: Vikas Wsp Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com