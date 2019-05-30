With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today on 30th May, 2019, has Recommended Dividend at 15% on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs.1.50/- Per share on paid up equity capital of the company, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com