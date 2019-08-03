VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 to consider inter alia the following businesses:

1.To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June,2019 as per the requirement of Regulation-33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015.

2.To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Further, in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st July,2019 will remain closed up to 15th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015.

