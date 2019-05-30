With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 30th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted:

1. Approval of audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Audit report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Recommendation of Dividend on equity shares at 15 % on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs.1.50/- Per share.



3. Appointment of M/S. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2019-20.



4. Appointment of M/S. SAMIR M. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountant as an Internal auditor of the Company for financial year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com