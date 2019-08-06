VINADITYA TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 14, 2019 to inter-alia consider and approve the un Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors.



The public notice as per the Regulation 47(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is being published in two newspapers.



The trading window shall remain closed from 06 August, 2019 till the end of the business hours on August 13, 2019 (both days inclusive).



Kindly take the same on your records.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,



Pdf Link: Vinaditya Trading Co.Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Subject: Board Meeting Intimation And Trading Window Closure

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com