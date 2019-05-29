Vinayak Vanijya Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Please be inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today i.e. 29.05.2019.
Please find outcome of Board Meeting.

Pdf Link: Vinayak Vanijya Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Vinayak Vanijya Ltd

