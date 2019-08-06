Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM


36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the the Members of Vindhya Telelinks Limited was held on 5th August, 2019 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Udyog Vihar, P.O. Chorhata, Rewa-486006 (M.P.).

In accordance with the Regulation 30 (6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith for your kind information.

Published on August 06, 2019
