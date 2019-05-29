Further to our letter dated 28th May, 2019, Please find enclosed a copy of the newspapers publication of the Extract of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 in "Financial Express" and "Arthik Lipi" newspapers in this regard.

Pdf Link: Vintage Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com