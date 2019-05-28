Vintage Securities Ltd. - On The Basis Of The Recommendation Of The Nomination And Remuneration Committee, Appointment Of Mr. Vijay Kumar Mohatta (DIN: 00185408) As Managing Director Of The Company For A Further Period Of 3 Years Commencing From 29.05.2019 I.E. Till 28.05.2022.

Published on May 28, 2019
