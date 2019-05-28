Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on 28.05.2019 has inter alia, approved the following:-



1) Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March 2019 (enclosed herewith, marked as Annexure-1).



2) Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect of the aforesaid Results (enclosed herewith, marked as Annexure-2).



3) Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. (Enclosed herewith, marked as Annexure-3).



4) On the basis of the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Mohatta (DIN: 00185408) as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 3 years commencing from 29.05.2019 i.e. till 28.05.2022. (Disclosures in this respect Enclosed herewith, marked as Annexure-4).



Pdf Link: Vintage Securities Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com