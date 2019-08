With reference to the provisions of Regulation 47 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the scanned images of Business Standard and Veer Arjun, the newspapers wherein the notice calling 28th Board Meeting was published on 03.08.2019

Pdf Link: Vintron Informatics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

