Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Shri Satyanarayan Patidar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer has tendered resignation from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 30.06.2019.

Pdf Link: Vippy Spinpro Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com