Virat Industries Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

As already informed through Letter No VILN: 1017:19:158, dated 02-07-2019, in respect of above mentioned subject, the trading window of the Company was already closed for all the Promoters/ Board Members/ Officers/ Designated employees and specified Connected Persons of the Company from 1st July, 2019 and shall reopen on 16th August, 2019 (48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 on 13th August, 2019).

