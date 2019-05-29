Virat Leasing Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Ms. Puja Shaw has been appointed as a Company Secretary (CS) and Compliance officer of the Company in its Board Meeting held on 29.05.2019 with immediate effect.

Published on May 29, 2019
