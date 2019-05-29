Virat Leasing Ltd - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Re-Scheduled On 18.07.2019.

This is to inform the Exchange that EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 26.06.2019 is re-scheduled on 18.07.2019.

Pdf Link: Virat Leasing Ltd - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Re-Scheduled On 18.07.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Virat Leasing Ltd

