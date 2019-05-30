The Board have considered , approved and taken on record:



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. The Board considered and took on record the Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

3. Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report on Annual Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Virgo Global Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Statement For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com