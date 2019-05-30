Virgo Global Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

we would like to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, May, 30, 2019 at Registered Office of the Company at : M-183, Shop No:2, Ground Floor, Sri Sai Nath Complex, Opposite Swapna Theatre, Kattedan Industrial Area, Kattedan, Hyderabad-500077, have considered , approved and taken on record:



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. The Board considered and took on record the Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

3. Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report on Annual Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 04:00 P.M.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com