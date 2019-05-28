Visaka Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform that our Company has been invited by PhilipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd. to participate in investor conference scheduled to be held today i.e., May 28, 2019 at Hotel Softel, BKC, Mumbai at 10.00 a.m. Mr.V.Vallinath, Whole-time Director & CFO of our company will be participating in the conference. The presentation already uploaded to stock exchanges on 04.05.2019 holds good

Published on May 28, 2019
