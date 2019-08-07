It is hereby informed that our Company has been invited by ICICI Securities, Mumbai for a Conference Call to discuss first quarter results (FY 2019-20) and future outlook scheduled at 10.30 HRS (IST) on August 13, 2019. Mr.V.Vallinath, Whole-time Director & CFO of our Company will be available for said discussion.



Following are the Conference Dial-in numbers:



Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1144; +91 22 7115 8045



Local Access Number:

+91-7045671221 Available all over India



Toll Free Numbers:

Singapore 8001012045 Hong Kong 800964448

UK 08081011573 USA 18667462133



Toll Numbers:

Singapore 6531575746 Hong Kong 85230186877

UK - London 442034785524 USA - Los Angeles 13233868721



Pdf Link: Visaka Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com