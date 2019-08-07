It is hereby informed that our Company has been invited by ICICI Securities, Mumbai for a Conference Call to discuss first quarter results (FY 2019-20) and future outlook scheduled at 10.30 HRS (IST) on August 13, 2019. Mr.V.Vallinath, Whole-time Director & CFO of our Company will be available for said discussion.
Following are the Conference Dial-in numbers:
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1144; +91 22 7115 8045
Local Access Number:
+91-7045671221 Available all over India
Toll Free Numbers:
Singapore 8001012045 Hong Kong 800964448
UK 08081011573 USA 18667462133
Toll Numbers:
Singapore 6531575746 Hong Kong 85230186877
UK - London 442034785524 USA - Los Angeles 13233868721
Pdf Link:
Visaka Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com