Visaka Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

It is hereby informed that our Company has been invited by ICICI Securities, Mumbai for a Conference Call to discuss first quarter results (FY 2019-20) and future outlook scheduled at 10.30 HRS (IST) on August 13, 2019. Mr.V.Vallinath, Whole-time Director & CFO of our Company will be available for said discussion.

Following are the Conference Dial-in numbers:

Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1144; +91 22 7115 8045

Local Access Number:
+91-7045671221 Available all over India

Toll Free Numbers:
Singapore 8001012045 Hong Kong 800964448
UK 08081011573 USA 18667462133

Toll Numbers:
Singapore 6531575746 Hong Kong 85230186877
UK - London 442034785524 USA - Los Angeles 13233868721

Published on August 07, 2019
