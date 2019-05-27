Visaka Industries Ltd. - Reporting Of Initial Disclosure To Be Made By Entity As Per Large Corporate Criteria

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018, we confirm that Visaka Industries Limited is not a Large Corporate as per the applicability criteria mentioned in clause 2.2 of the said Circular.

Published on May 27, 2019
