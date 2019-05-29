Visco Trade Associates Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For ADJOURNMENT OF BOARD MEETING ON 05/06/2019 @4PM SAME OFFICIAL REGISTERED ADDRESS.

Visco Trade Associates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 31/03/2019
STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET FOR FY ENDED 31/03/2019
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET FOR FY ENDED 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
