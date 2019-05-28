Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended the dividend of Rs. 0.25/- (i.e. 2.5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of Members.

Pdf Link: Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com