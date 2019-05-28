The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 28, 2019 have interalia:



1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the declaration statement and report of Auditors thereon;



2. Recommended the dividend of Rs. 0.25/- (i.e. 2.5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of Members;



3. Approved the appointment of Ms. Geeta Gopaldas Karira (bearing Membership No. ACS 57288) as the Whole time Company Secretary of the Company effective from June1, 2019;



4. Approved appointment of Ms. Krupa Joisar of M/s. Krupa Joisar & Associates, Practising Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct audit of secretarial records of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



5. Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with M/s. Vinod Builders for development of Residential Project at Dombivali, Maharashtra by incorporating a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in near future.



Pdf Link: Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com