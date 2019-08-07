Vision Cinemas Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting In Compliance Of Regulation 29 & 33 Of The SEBI LODR, 2015

VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In reference with the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Registered office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated (Unaudited) Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2019 along with various other Agendas.



Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person of the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was intimated in our communication dated July 02, 2019, will end on 48 hours after the release of the results to the Stock Exchange.



