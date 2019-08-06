Vivid Global Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING ON 13TH AUGUST, 2019

VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2.Approval of the Draft Directors Report;

3.To fix the time, date, and venue to convene the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and the closure of register of Members for the purpose of annual general Meeting & payment of Dividend;

4.To approve the draft Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company;

5.To consider the reappointment of Mr. Miten Sudhir Mody, Wholetime Director of the Company for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. 11th August, 2019; and any other matters as may be decided by the Board.



