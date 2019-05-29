Vmv Holidays Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Regulation 30 (Disclosure of event or information)-Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform following have been considered and approved at the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2019:

1.Consider, approve and took on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Half Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2.Statement in the form of declaration that the Audit Report of auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019

3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.



