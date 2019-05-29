Voltamp Transformers Ltd. - Board recommends Normal Dividend & Special Dividend

Voltamp Transformers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend on Equity Shares @150% (i.e. Rs. 15 per Equity share). In addition, Directors also recommended payment of one time special dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 7.5 per share to commemorate achievement of all time high net sales in the history of the Company. With that total dividend recommended is @225% i.e. Rs. 22.50 per share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended on March 31, 2019.

Published on May 29, 2019
