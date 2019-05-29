Voltamp Transformers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend on Equity Shares @150% (i.e. Rs. 15 per Equity share). In addition, Directors also recommended payment of one time special dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 7.5 per share to commemorate achievement of all time high net sales in the history of the Company. With that total dividend recommended is @225% i.e. Rs. 22.50 per share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Voltamp Transformers Ltd. - Board recommends Normal Dividend & Special Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com