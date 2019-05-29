Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2019



Board has recommended dividend on Equity Shares @150% (i.e. Rs. 15 per Equity share). In addition,

Directors also recommended payment of one time special dividend @ 75% i.e.Rs.7.5 per share

to commemorate achievement of all time high net sales in the history of the Company. With

that total dividend recommended is @225% i.e. Rs. 22.50 per share of Rs. 10 each for the year

ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Voltamp Transformers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

