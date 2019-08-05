Voltas Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of intimation dated 5th August, 2019 regarding loss of share certificate received from TSR Darashaw
Consultants Private Limited (TSR), our Registrar and Transfer Agent with details of shareholder, folio number, share certificate number and distinctive number.

Pdf Link: Voltas Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Published on August 05, 2019
