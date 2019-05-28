As required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would wish to inform you that ICRA Limited has upgraded the Long term rating of the Company from [ICRA] A (pronounced as ICRA A) to [ICRA] A+ (pronounced as ICRA A plus). The outlook on the long term rating is Stable.

Pdf Link: Vrl Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

