Vrl Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

As required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would wish to inform you that ICRA Limited has upgraded the Long term rating of the Company from [ICRA] A (pronounced as ICRA A) to [ICRA] A+ (pronounced as ICRA A plus). The outlook on the long term rating is Stable.

Pdf Link: Vrl Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
VRL Logistics Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.