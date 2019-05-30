Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, have:



1. Upon recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved, Audited Financial Results (Standalone) as per the IND AS for the 4th Quarter and the Financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Ms. Shabana Mistry, CFO & Executive Director of the Company has resigned from Directorship of the Company with immediate effect, but will continue as CFO of the Company



3.Upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have recommended appointment of Mr. Abbas A. Rassai who have attained the age of 75 years as Additional Director of the Company designated as Non Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended and other applicable provisions if any, by way of special resolutions.





4.Upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have recommended re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh W. Lalwany (DIN:00023420) and Mr. Hussain Cementwala (DIN:03611787 ) Mr. Hussain Cementwala (DIN:03611787 ) as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a second term with effect from September 30, 2019 upto September 30, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.





The Board considered and fixed that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September, 2019 for the financial year 2018-19. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday 23rd September, 2019 to Monday 30th September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the 34th Annual General Meeting.





Pdf Link: Vyapar Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com