With reference to earlier letter dated May 23, 2019 regarding the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, to be held on May 30, 2019 to consider and approve audited financials of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019.



The meeting is adjourned due to lack of Quorum and the Chairman approved and taken the decision for adjournment. Now the Meeting will be held on June 06, 2019 (Thursday) at same time and same Place to consider and approve audited financials of the company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Waa Solar Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com