Waaree Energies Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Company will submit its annual audited financial results along with the audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, to the stock exchange within 60 days from the end of the financial year as per the requirement of Regulation 52 (2) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Published on May 27, 2019
