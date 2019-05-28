Wabco India Ltd. - Fixes Record Date for Dividend

WABCO India Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed August 07, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Dividend.



The payment of the said dividend will be made on August 21, 2019 upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting to the shareholders.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com