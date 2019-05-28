Wabco India Ltd. - Fixes Record Date for Dividend

WABCO India Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed August 07, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Dividend.

The payment of the said dividend will be made on August 21, 2019 upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting to the shareholders.

Pdf Link: Wabco India Ltd. - Fixes Record Date for Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
WABCO India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.