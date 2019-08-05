Wabco India Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2019

In view of the weak demand and based on customer schedules, the Company makes the following changes in its production schedule
Ambattur Plant - Will work for four days a week from 2nd August 2019 to 30th September 2019, with Fridays being considered as leave.
Panthnagar Plant - Closed from 13th July 2019 to 23rd July 2019 and from 14th August 2019 to 21st August 2019.
Mahindra World city plant - Closed from 12th August 2019 to 17th August 2019.
Lucknow Plant - Closed for 3 working days in July 2019 and 3 working days in August 2019 based on the customer schedule.
Jamshedpur plant - Closed for 7 working days in July 2019 and 3 working days in August 2019, based on the customer schedule.

Pdf Link: Wabco India Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
WABCO India Ltd

