In view of the weak demand and based on customer schedules, the Company makes the following changes in its production schedule

Ambattur Plant - Will work for four days a week from 2nd August 2019 to 30th September 2019, with Fridays being considered as leave.

Panthnagar Plant - Closed from 13th July 2019 to 23rd July 2019 and from 14th August 2019 to 21st August 2019.

Mahindra World city plant - Closed from 12th August 2019 to 17th August 2019.

Lucknow Plant - Closed for 3 working days in July 2019 and 3 working days in August 2019 based on the customer schedule.

Jamshedpur plant - Closed for 7 working days in July 2019 and 3 working days in August 2019, based on the customer schedule.

Pdf Link: Wabco India Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com