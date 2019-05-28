The Board of Directors has recommended a payment of final dividend @ 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid within 30 days of from the date of AGM.

Pdf Link: Wall Street Finance Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com