Wall Street Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

The Board of Directors has recommended a payment of final dividend.

Published on May 28, 2019
