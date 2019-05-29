Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

We submit herewith the copy of E-paper with respect to publication of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 published in the Financial Express and Mumbai Lakshadeep daily newspapers on 29th May, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



