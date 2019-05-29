WANBURY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 1st June, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and discuss debt settlement plan, opportunity to raise fund for settlement of debt with Lenders and review of operations.

Pdf Link: Wanbury Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 1St June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com