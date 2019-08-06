Wanbury Ltd. - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2019 has been revised to 14/08/2019 Sub:Notice of Board Meeting for approving the Audited & Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter ended 31.03.2019 & First quarter ended 30.06.2019.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29,33 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019

3. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



