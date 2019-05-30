Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) and 46(2)(o) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), the Company would like to inform its participation in B&K Securities Annual Investor Conference - "Trinity India 2019" to be held in Mumbai on May 30, 2019.



At these meetings the Company will be represented by Mr. Ramakanth V. Akula, CEO, Mr. R. Sureshkumar, CFO - The Waterbase Ltd. & Mr. Probal Roy, KCT Group (Promoter Group Entity)



Pdf Link: Waterbase Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com